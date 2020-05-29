Eileen M. Fisher, 81, of Tomah passed away, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home. She was born May 26, 1938, to Carl and Viola M. (Griep) Grunewald in Watertown, Wis. After graduating from the Watertown High School, Eileen was united in marriage to James E. Fisher Jan. 2, 1960. He preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2003.
Eileen was a friendly face in the community, working as a receptionist at Tomah Memorial Hospital and LP Gas for several years and later as a receptionist for F&M bank. She greeted countless community members with a smiling face and a kind hello.
Eileen was passionate about volunteer work and giving back to others. Her love of reading brought her to serve as a member of the Tomah Library Board, she served as a member of the Food Pantry Board, was active with the Handishop Industries. Up until a few years ago, she was still volunteering her time whenever and wherever she could.
In her spare time, Eileen loved gardening, watching her favorite TV show, Blue Bloods and reading.
Always kind and friendly, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, a loving neighbor and friend and a steward of the community.
She is survived by her children, James C. Fisher, Kimberly (Dave) Warner and Anthony (Sarah) Fisher, all of Tomah; grandchildren, Nicole (Dustin Peterson) Warner, Jeffery and Amber (Jesse) Sanwald, Michaela (Hunter Storkel) Kempter-Truxal, Paul Fisher, KayLeen Fisher, Christian “Bubba” Fisher; great-grandchildren, Jai, Hayden, Dakota, Jason and Hunter; a brother, Albert (Dolly) Grunewald of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; a son, Brian; siblings, Carl Jr., Geni, Bobby and Carol.
Private services will be held Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate.
Relatives and friends are invited to public graveside services at 1:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Those in attendance are encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures.
Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.