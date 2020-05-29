× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eileen M. Fisher, 81, of Tomah passed away, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home. She was born May 26, 1938, to Carl and Viola M. (Griep) Grunewald in Watertown, Wis. After graduating from the Watertown High School, Eileen was united in marriage to James E. Fisher Jan. 2, 1960. He preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2003.

Eileen was a friendly face in the community, working as a receptionist at Tomah Memorial Hospital and LP Gas for several years and later as a receptionist for F&M bank. She greeted countless community members with a smiling face and a kind hello.

Eileen was passionate about volunteer work and giving back to others. Her love of reading brought her to serve as a member of the Tomah Library Board, she served as a member of the Food Pantry Board, was active with the Handishop Industries. Up until a few years ago, she was still volunteering her time whenever and wherever she could.

In her spare time, Eileen loved gardening, watching her favorite TV show, Blue Bloods and reading.

Always kind and friendly, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, a loving neighbor and friend and a steward of the community.