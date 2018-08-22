Eileen N. Gruen, 92, passed peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

Survived by devoted daughter, Linda (John) Eggert; loving grandchildren, Chad (Michelle) Appleby, Ryan (Bibiana) Appleby, Julie (Alan) Moe; and great-granddaughter, Malia Appleby; her two sisters, Marian and Donna; and many other relatives and friends. Eileen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Delbert Gruen, June 28, 2017, (their 70th Wedding Anniversary); and son, Dale Gruen, who passed suddenly April 9, 2018.

Joint Visitation for Eileen, Delbert and Dale from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Hartson Funeral Home in Hales Corners.

