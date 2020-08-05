Eilene Ann Kersten

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eilene Ann (Steines) Kersten, 70, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 6, 1950, to Jay and Sarah (Heisz) Steines in Richland Center, Wis. Eilene married Robert Kersten May 18, 1985. She enjoyed working over the years as a lunchroom and playground aide at La Grange School in Tomah, as well as taking care of her grandchildren in her own home. Eilene had a strong faith and was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah, a member of the Parkway Garden Club, and a member of a local sewing group. As anyone who has driven by Eilene and Bob’s home would know, she was also an avid gardener. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Kersten; two daughters, Tressia Chapman and Roberta (Barry) Downs; her grandchildren, Keira Chapman, Kilian Downs, and Keagan Downs; her mother, Sarah Steines; siblings, Mary Redington, Bernice Haile, John Steines, Lorraine Bartlett, and Ted (Deanna) Steines; sister-in-law, Shirley Steines. Eilene is further survived by her extended kin. She would want you to share whatever God given talent you have with others.

Eilene was preceded in death by her father, Jay; along with her three brothers, David, Larry, and Doug Steines; two nephews, Harold and Doug; as well as her in-laws, Ben, Mike, Linda, Doris, and Larry.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday, at the church. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family requests that if you are attending the visitation or service to please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.