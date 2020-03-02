Elaine Mae Hibbard, 87, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Willow Winds Assisted Living in Denver, Iowa. She was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Menasha, Wis., to Roger and Petranella (Van Lanen) Johnson.
Elaine attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, majoring in education. She moved to Tomah, in the 1960s and taught for over 33 years in the Tomah School District. She was united in marriage to Gerald Hibbard March 18, 1978. They enjoyed many years traveling together and attending their children and grandchildren’s events. Following retirement, Elaine and Jerry enjoyed wintering in Florida. He preceded her in death in December of 2016.
She is survived by her children, Dick (Maria) Peth of Waverly, Iowa, Julie (Hunter) Walor of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Michael (Jennifer) Hibbard of New Glarus, Wis.; June Nielsen of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Derek Peth, Rachel (Blake) Bishop, Greg Walor, John Walor and Marin Walor, Brandon Nielsen and Patrick Nielsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; two sisters, Margaret and Evelyn; along with other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Private burial will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church. A reception for Elaine will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, following the Mass, starting around noon. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
