Eleanor Greeno, 76, of Tomah passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born March 8, 1943, to Loren and Marie (Rupp) Henning in the Town of Grant, Wis.

Eleanor was united in marriage to Arlyn Greeno June 17, 1961. She spent her working years farming and waitressing. She also worked as an office manager in New Lisbon. She enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and farming, as well as coffee with her friends and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Jean) Greeno, Daryl Greeno and Darin (Renee) Greeno; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jonathan Greeno, Jenna Greeno, Jordan Greeno and his children, Faith, Brecken and Aizlyn, Philip (Kim) Greeno and their children, Carson and Audra, Kyle (Darcy) Greeno, William Rezin and Ashley Rezin; sister, Donna Rae (Conrad) Greeno; brother, Lowell (Natalie) Henning; special aunt, Donna Rupp; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Marie; husband, Arlyn; and a grandson, Kevin Greeno.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

