MIDDLETON, Wis. — Elizabeth Anne Carney, 37, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, June 11, 2020, at University Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Elizabeth was born July 16, 1982, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of James Carney and Rose Marie (Brunner) Nett. She graduated from Portage High School in 2000, and from UW-Stevens Point, with a bachelor of science degree. Elizabeth worked as a medical technologist at the VA Hospital in Madison. Liz was generous and smart. She was well known for her quick wit and way with words. She loved to garden with her mom and dad. Music was also a big part of her life.
She is survived by her father, Jim Carney, Baraboo; her mother, Rose Marie (Michael) Nett, Portage; two brothers, Mike (Jamie) Carney, Baraboo and Tim Carney, Madison; two stepbrothers, Shawn (Meredith) Nett and Spencer Nett; her nephews, Gabriel, Adame, and Tanner Carney; and one niece, Sawyer Nett; aunts, uncles, cousins from the Carney and Brunner families; other relatives and many friends.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family. www.pmmfh.com.
In Liz’s honor, in lieu of flowers, please check the box for organ and tissue donation on your license as Liz did, providing many other individuals the gift of life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.