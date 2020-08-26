× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ellen Mary Henthorne, born to Roman and Olive (Rapp) Ziegler Nov. 7, 1931, passed away peacefully at the Serenity House in Tomah, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

After graduating high school in Tomah in 1949, Ellen moved to Madison, Wis., and then ventured out to California. When her dad became ill, she came home and that is when she met the love of her life, Tom Henthorne. Ellen and Tom were united in marriage May 18, 1957, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Indian Creek.

Together Ellen and Tom operated Henthorne’s Grocery in Clifton, Wis., until 1979, at which time they moved to their dairy farm in Rocky Run. In 1993, they moved to Hustler, Wis., where Ellen worked at the Fountain Mission Home until the time of her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Roman and Olive Ziegler; her siblings and spouses, Bruce (Florence) Ziegler, Delores (Floyd) Phillips, Jim (Betty) Ziegler, Neil (Muriel) Ziegler and Joyce Hanson; a son-in-law, Gordon Peterson; grandson-in-law, Patrick Stainbrook; nephew, Ronnie Ziegler; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sophie and Eldon Henthorne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Donna Henthorne; and niece and nephew, Suzzie and Mike Henthorne.