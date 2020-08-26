 Skip to main content
Ellen Mary Henthorne
Ellen Mary Henthorne

Ellen Mary Henthorne

Ellen Mary Henthorne, born to Roman and Olive (Rapp) Ziegler Nov. 7, 1931, passed away peacefully at the Serenity House in Tomah, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

After graduating high school in Tomah in 1949, Ellen moved to Madison, Wis., and then ventured out to California. When her dad became ill, she came home and that is when she met the love of her life, Tom Henthorne. Ellen and Tom were united in marriage May 18, 1957, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Indian Creek.

Together Ellen and Tom operated Henthorne’s Grocery in Clifton, Wis., until 1979, at which time they moved to their dairy farm in Rocky Run. In 1993, they moved to Hustler, Wis., where Ellen worked at the Fountain Mission Home until the time of her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Roman and Olive Ziegler; her siblings and spouses, Bruce (Florence) Ziegler, Delores (Floyd) Phillips, Jim (Betty) Ziegler, Neil (Muriel) Ziegler and Joyce Hanson; a son-in-law, Gordon Peterson; grandson-in-law, Patrick Stainbrook; nephew, Ronnie Ziegler; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sophie and Eldon Henthorne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Donna Henthorne; and niece and nephew, Suzzie and Mike Henthorne.

She is survived by five children, Mark (Betty) Henthorne, Mary Peterson, Eldon (Lori) Henthorne, Diane (Lon) Johnson, Janet Henthorne; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, LeRoy Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Indian Creek, with visitation from 9:30 a.m.until the time of the service. The Rev. Robert M. Letona officiated.

A celebration of life will be held beginning at noon Sept. 12, at the Clifton Park. Those in attendance are encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

