Elsie Evelyn (Hanshaw) Macaulay, 98, was born June 30, 1922, at the Sparta Hospital. She passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Touch of Home in Tomah. Following the death of her mother at age 29, she was raised by her grandmother, Mattie (Calvin) Hanshaw, in Cashton. She graduated from high school with the class of '41 and attended vocational school in La Crosse. She worked at the telephone company and made several lifetime friends.

In 1947, she married Donald Macaulay in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Donald's uncle, a Methodist minister, officiating.

After raising her two children on the farm in Tunnel City, she worked in dietetics at the Tomah VA Hospital, from which she retired.

She was a faithful member of the Tomah Methodist Church, UM-W, and the Elizabeth Circle. She enjoyed traveling to all parts of the country, including Alaska, and seeing all the sites. She also enjoyed parades, country music, polkas, children, and the Packers. They lost a huge fan with her passing.