Elsie Evelyn (Hanshaw) Macaulay, 98, was born June 30, 1922, at the Sparta Hospital. She passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Touch of Home in Tomah. Following the death of her mother at age 29, she was raised by her grandmother, Mattie (Calvin) Hanshaw, in Cashton. She graduated from high school with the class of '41 and attended vocational school in La Crosse. She worked at the telephone company and made several lifetime friends.
In 1947, she married Donald Macaulay in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Donald's uncle, a Methodist minister, officiating.
After raising her two children on the farm in Tunnel City, she worked in dietetics at the Tomah VA Hospital, from which she retired.
She was a faithful member of the Tomah Methodist Church, UM-W, and the Elizabeth Circle. She enjoyed traveling to all parts of the country, including Alaska, and seeing all the sites. She also enjoyed parades, country music, polkas, children, and the Packers. They lost a huge fan with her passing.
She is survived by her son, Gary of Tomah; her daughter, Marilyn (Kent) Anderson of Warrens; grandchildren, Jana (Mike) Wuensch of La Crosse, Amy (Steve) Borchardt of Holmen, Meri (Randy) Pretasky of Holmen, and Erik (Jennifer) Hamilton of Bloomington, Minn.; eight great-grandchildren, Abigayle and Austen Wuensch, Trey and Tinley Borchardt, Lincoln, Clara, Rosalie, and Harriet Pretasky, and one Hamilton due in June; and also, many dear nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and dear friend, Yvonne Larson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 1982; her sister, Betty (Roy) Johnson; her sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Everett) Mason, Vivian Macaulay, Marian Macaulay, Beverly (Theron) Hiam, Nina (Monte) Miller, Alice Macaulay; and brothers-in-law, William (Lillian) Macaulay and Lynn Macaulay.
The family wishes to thank Touch of Home employees for the last two years of care and compassion our mom received.
Memorials may be made in Elsie's memory to the Salvation Army.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery, Bangor. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12 p.m. until the time of service today. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
