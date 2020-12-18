Emma J. Samson, 93, of Tomah passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Cranberry Court. She was born the oldest child to German immigrants, Frederich and Elsa (Lehnert) Ostertag, Jan. 22, 1927, in Chicago. She was a 1945 graduate of Waller High School, Chicago. She later graduated from De Paul University, with a teaching degree.
On Sept. 1, 1951, Emma was united in marriage to Robert L. Samson at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah. He preceded her in death Oct. 27, 1997. Emma and Robert loved teaching in the western U.S., sharing new experiences and teaching diverse students. When the time came, they were off to another adventure.
As a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Emma was part of the ladies circle and taught countless children in Sunday school, sharing the message of God’s love. One of Emma and Bob’s favorite adventures were the years they worked with Laborers for Christ.
Emma dearly enjoyed the friendship she has made throughout the years, with her church friends and residents and staff at Cranberry Court Assisted Living Facility, who soon became like family.
Those that had the honor of knowing Emma, would say she was one of the kindest, caring individuals you would ever meet. She taught not only her children, but countless others to work hard and with a good spirit remembering that God is guiding us and is always there helping during the difficult times. She would say “look on the bright side of the situation. Never give up. Keep plugging away. With the help of the Lord, it will turn out just as it should be. Those who brought sunshine into a house have it reflected into themselves.”
She is survived by her children, Fred (Sandy) Samson of Farmington, N.M., Bruce (Marie) Samson of Three Forks, Mont., Laura (Dan) Fraser of Ellsworth, Wis., and Martha (Dan) Northway of Ennis, Mont.; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Melita (Lewis) Murphy, Rose Marie (Leon) Kohn, and Bertha (Bill) Moltzan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.
A private funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Tomah. Pastor David Wurdeman officiated. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Live stream viewing link of the service can be accessed on the Good Shepherd website, www.goodsheptomah.weebly.com, or by visiting the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Tomah YouTube page.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial and cards of sympathy for the Samson Family can be sent to Sonnenburg Family FH, PO Box 762, Tomah, Wis., 54660, and online condolences can be made by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
