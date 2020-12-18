Emma J. Samson, 93, of Tomah passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Cranberry Court. She was born the oldest child to German immigrants, Frederich and Elsa (Lehnert) Ostertag, Jan. 22, 1927, in Chicago. She was a 1945 graduate of Waller High School, Chicago. She later graduated from De Paul University, with a teaching degree.

On Sept. 1, 1951, Emma was united in marriage to Robert L. Samson at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah. He preceded her in death Oct. 27, 1997. Emma and Robert loved teaching in the western U.S., sharing new experiences and teaching diverse students. When the time came, they were off to another adventure.

As a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Emma was part of the ladies circle and taught countless children in Sunday school, sharing the message of God’s love. One of Emma and Bob’s favorite adventures were the years they worked with Laborers for Christ.

Emma dearly enjoyed the friendship she has made throughout the years, with her church friends and residents and staff at Cranberry Court Assisted Living Facility, who soon became like family.