Esther M. Schroeder, 70, of Tomah died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at home. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, followed by a committal service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
