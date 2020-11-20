Ethan Burnham Chapman

Ethan traveled highways, byways, and country roads, behind the wheel of a yellow Penske truck, riding shotgun on a tour bus, and clocked thousands of miles in the air, while working as the drum technician, and later as the tour manager for the music group the BoDeans. Ethan was a tremendously hard worker, there was nothing he could not do. He went above and beyond the call of duty time and time again, and always did it with that infectious smile that he was known for. He had the great ability to make hard times on the road easy with his calm personality and sense of humor. It naturally brought people together and put people at ease. The years spent on tour allowed him to see some of the greatest music halls across all corners of the country, from the Midwest to the Rockies, California, to New York, Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico. On days off Ethan didn’t rest, he went on adventures to Lake Tahoe, the mountains, the ocean, Mayan ruins, and soaked up as much live music as he could get to. He was a phenomenal, artistic photographer, and beautifully documented his experiences on the road on film. During his days working in the music industry, Ethan fell in love with two of the most wonderful people, Dennise and her daughter, Ella, and traded the love of the road, for the love of lifetimes. With the road behind him he started a new career and became a master electrician, while working for James Electrical Contractors, where he continued his tradition of taking care of business (TCB) and making new friends.