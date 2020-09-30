LA CROSSE/SPARTA — Eunice Ann Schaffer, 45, of La Crosse and formerly of Sparta passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. Dickinson Funeral Home and Crematory of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.
