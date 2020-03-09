Evan Francis William Gavin, 21, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 5, 1998, to Francis and Vikki (Breyfogle) Gavin in Lacrosse.

Evan graduated from Tomah High School and most recently worked at Subway. He was always engaging with his customers; often recommending his favorite sandwiches, giving away delicious cookies and even paying for meals for military families and those less fortunate.

Evan was a kind, old soul. He was constantly learning and teaching. He reveled in facts about creatures and animals and was fascinated by dinosaurs. If he saw a rock, it wasn’t “just a rock” … he knew every detail and origin of that specific rock. His wheels were constantly spinning in his head and he was always wanting to learn more and do better. Evan was not only book smart, but common-sense smart; he was the complete package.

Evan enjoyed spending time with his family; cooking with his mother (but NOT baking!), watching politics with his dad, building ice castles with his brother … he was always on the move! He loved gardening and being outside, gaming and rock climbing … the list goes on. Evan was fearless in all aspects of life. He was not afraid to say “hello” to a stranger and he was not afraid to hike to the highest point of the mountain.