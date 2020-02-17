Florence Krause

SPARTA — Florence L. Krause, 89, of Sparta and formerly of Tomah passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 401 Mill St., Wilton. Pastor Cathleen Morris will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the church. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
