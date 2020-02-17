Florence Krause
0 comments

Florence Krause

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA — Florence L. Krause, 89, of Sparta and formerly of Tomah passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 401 Mill St., Wilton. Pastor Cathleen Morris will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the church. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News