Florence “Pat” Eckelberg, 76, of Tomah passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Rolling Hills in Sparta. She was born June 10, 1944, and raised by Arthur and Anna Hanson in Mason, Wis. She was united in marriage to Reuben Eckelberg, July 18, 1964, in Mason. He preceded her in death in July 2020.

Pat worked as a daycare provider in Tomah and Wilton and as a babysitter to many family and friends. Pat had the biggest heart of green and gold and was willing to help at the drop of a hat. She loved playing games, from Scrabble to pool, and enjoyed cooking. She was funny, quick witted, and always had a joke or a pun to tell. Pat found great joy in her role as a grandma, and great-grandma. She loved her family deeply and was very protective of them. Her beautiful spirit and charismatic personality will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings.