Frank Wendt

WILTON — Frank E. Wendt, 95, of Wilton passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Benedictine Manor of La Crosse. He was born July 14, 1925, to Sigmund and Emily (Krueger) Wendt. Frank was united in marriage to Doreen Matteson in June of 1954.

Frank was a benefit to the community with his publishing, The Shoppers Digest; always informing of area events and local news. He worked many long hours, often only resting for a short amount of time before getting back to work. He had a witty character that would easily engage even strangers in conversation. Frank would take vacations every year, seeing almost every state in the nation. He enjoyed camping and boating in his spare time.

He is survived by his children, Deb Wendt, David (Laura) Wendt, Dennis (Tina) Wendt, and Randolph Wendt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his brother, Herbert Wendt.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 401 Mill St., Wilton. Pastor Cathleen Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12 p.m. Saturday until the time of service. Keeping our families and community safe is important to us, therefore, we ask that those in attendance please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing with the family.Masks will be available at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.