Fred W. Lau
Fred W. Lau, 94, of Tomah passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his special VA family at the Tomah VA Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. He was born Jan. 29, 1925, to Gertrude and Charles Lau, one of 10 children.
In 1943 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Italy, with the 5th Army, 34th infantry division, including the liberation of Rome. He was awarded the Bronze star, Purple heart and several other medals.
After the war, he played semi-pro baseball and later worked on the railroad. In 1956, he married Margaret. They were married for 55 years, until her passing in 2011. Together they raised two daughters, Sandra and Marci. They were blessed with five grandchildren that were the light of their lives.
Fred was employed by the City of La Crosse engineering department until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the gym (until age 93!) and spending time with family. He missed all Grandma’s treats and was so pleased when his granddaughter learned to make them!
He resided at the VA for the last nine years and made some great friends and some really awesome hunting buddies! He went deer hunting for a special 90th birthday event (and several times more!) He will be missed for his kindness, courage and devotion to family.
He is survived by daughter, Marci; grandchildren, Dylan (Chris), Savannah, Skye and Isaac; brother-in-law, Jim; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret; daughter, Sandra; and grandson, Jeffrey.
A family gathering will be held at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.