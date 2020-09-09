× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frederick C. Schoff, 81, of Tomah passed from his home on earth, with his sisters at his side Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center, where he has lived for many years. The family gives their sincere gratitude for their care.

Fred was born the third child to Clayton and Sylvia (Elliott) Schoff Sept. 17, 1938, at home, near the town of Springville, Wis., in Adams County. He attended school in Nekoosa, Wis., graduating from Alexander High School with the class of 1956. He then entered the U.S. Navy, serving aboard on a destroyer for four years. He was honorably discharged at Riverside, Calif., and worked at a large dairy farm ranch near Santa Rosa, Calif., for a short time. He returned to Nekoosa, proudly driving his “Baby,” a beautiful Candy Apple Purple and White 56 Oldsmobile. He then worked for NEPCO as a pipe-fitter. He met and fell in love with Carol Page, and two sons, Bruce and Mark, were born to that union. The marriage ended in divorce. Years later, he met and married Joann VanTassel, and a son, Nick, was born to that union. Years later that marriage also ended in divorce.

Declining health caused him to spend stints in the VA Hospital at Tomah. Then in 1994, he checked into the VA Hospital at Tomah and has lived in various group homes in that area, with the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center being the last.