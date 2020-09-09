Frederick C. Schoff, 81, of Tomah passed from his home on earth, with his sisters at his side Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center, where he has lived for many years. The family gives their sincere gratitude for their care.
Fred was born the third child to Clayton and Sylvia (Elliott) Schoff Sept. 17, 1938, at home, near the town of Springville, Wis., in Adams County. He attended school in Nekoosa, Wis., graduating from Alexander High School with the class of 1956. He then entered the U.S. Navy, serving aboard on a destroyer for four years. He was honorably discharged at Riverside, Calif., and worked at a large dairy farm ranch near Santa Rosa, Calif., for a short time. He returned to Nekoosa, proudly driving his “Baby,” a beautiful Candy Apple Purple and White 56 Oldsmobile. He then worked for NEPCO as a pipe-fitter. He met and fell in love with Carol Page, and two sons, Bruce and Mark, were born to that union. The marriage ended in divorce. Years later, he met and married Joann VanTassel, and a son, Nick, was born to that union. Years later that marriage also ended in divorce.
Declining health caused him to spend stints in the VA Hospital at Tomah. Then in 1994, he checked into the VA Hospital at Tomah and has lived in various group homes in that area, with the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center being the last.
He is survived by three sons, Bruce (Lori) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Mark (Suzanne) of Wisconsin Rapids, and Nick (fiancée, Angela) of Rock Springs; grandchildren, Matt (Tess) Schoff, Nash (fiancée, Brittany Olson) Schoff, Kaitlyn and Dexter Schoff, Hunter and Alyssa Schoff; great-grandchildren, Zayde, Elli and Colt Schoff. He is further survived by two sisters, Charlotte Blanchard of Wisconsin Rapids and Pat (Fred) Reichert of Nekoosa; a brother, Richard (Mary) Schoff of San Antonio, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sally Schoff; brother-in-law, Greg Wirtz of Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, a brother, Paul; sister, Sandy; and a brother-in-law, Howard Blanchard.
A private military service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 17, at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N2665 County Road QQ, King, Wis., with military honors.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
