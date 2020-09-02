Garnet Schroeder

Garnet M. Schroeder, 87, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Greenfield House in Tomah. She was born May 15, 1933, on the Purdy home farm near Tomah, to Floyd and Nita (Dickenson) Purdy.
Garnet was united in marriage to Charles Schroeder Sept. 3, 1947. She worked at the VA Medical Center in Tomah in the food service department. Garnet loved her family more than anything. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Lamont Schroeder, Lisa (Kevin) Parish and Leslie (Chris) Smith; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Schroeder; grandchildren, Lamont Jr. (Ani) Schroeder, Courtney (Travis) Kidd, Lindsey (Aaron) Pergande, Anthony Sousek, Heather Schmidt, Shana Parish, Mallory (Justin) Johnson, Morgan (Nicholas) Widzins, Andrea Smith and Logan Smith; and 18 great-grandchildren, sisters, Connie Whitney, Shari Monson and Gloria Kochinski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; infant twin daughters, Ann and Lyn; her daughter, Lori Schroeder; five brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of service at the Torkelson Funeral Home.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.