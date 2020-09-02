Garnet Schroeder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Garnet M. Schroeder, 87, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Greenfield House in Tomah. She was born May 15, 1933, on the Purdy home farm near Tomah, to Floyd and Nita (Dickenson) Purdy.

Garnet was united in marriage to Charles Schroeder Sept. 3, 1947. She worked at the VA Medical Center in Tomah in the food service department. Garnet loved her family more than anything. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Lamont Schroeder, Lisa (Kevin) Parish and Leslie (Chris) Smith; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Schroeder; grandchildren, Lamont Jr. (Ani) Schroeder, Courtney (Travis) Kidd, Lindsey (Aaron) Pergande, Anthony Sousek, Heather Schmidt, Shana Parish, Mallory (Justin) Johnson, Morgan (Nicholas) Widzins, Andrea Smith and Logan Smith; and 18 great-grandchildren, sisters, Connie Whitney, Shari Monson and Gloria Kochinski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; infant twin daughters, Ann and Lyn; her daughter, Lori Schroeder; five brothers and two sisters.