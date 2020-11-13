BIRCHWOOD, Wis./TOMAH — Garold (Gary) Koel, 87, of Birchwood and formerly from Tomah passed away Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. He was born March 12, 1933, to Carl and Gladys (Lonergan) Koel, at Spooner, Wis. Gary graduated from Spooner High School and continued to enjoy time with his classmates during monthly luncheons. He was drafted into the Army and served from March 1953—1955, and was honorably discharged. He married Nan Zimbrick at the Springbrook Catholic Church, Aug 4, 1956. He served a machinist apprenticeship in Milwaukee and worked at Milwaukee Road Shops, later the Soo Line, for 41 years, retiring in 1992, from the Tomah shops.

Gary was very active his entire life, gardening, playing softball, golf, camping, hunting, including many trips elk hunting in Colorado, he was an avid bluegill fisherman and knew all the good spots. He was an early advocate in development of snowmobile and ATV trails. It was common for him to put over 10,000 miles a year on his snowmobile. He was named the Wisconsin snowmobiler of the year in 2011 and many other awards for his work on the trails.