Garrett Blackdeer
0 comments

Garrett Blackdeer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Garrett Blackdeer

Garrett Blackdeer, 64, of Tomah passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born June 1, 1955, to Wallace Blackdeer and Myrtle (Hopinkah) Funmaker.

Garrett worked for the Ho Chunk Nation as Roads Division Director.

He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Funmaker; his wife, Kim; children, Maria (Julio) Alicea, Donald Rosin Jr., Daniel Rosin and Raven Rosin; grandchildren, Miranda, Julio III, Payton, Connor, Caleb, Tamera and Jordyn; and great-grandchildren; his brother, Wade (Kathleen) Blackdeer; his sister, Betty (Randall) Preece; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace; sister, Brenda; and a grandson, Devin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Blue Wing Community Center in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Blackdeer Homestead Cemetery, Black River Falls. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News