Garrett Blackdeer, 64, of Tomah passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born June 1, 1955, to Wallace Blackdeer and Myrtle (Hopinkah) Funmaker.

Garrett worked for the Ho Chunk Nation as Roads Division Director.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Funmaker; his wife, Kim; children, Maria (Julio) Alicea, Donald Rosin Jr., Daniel Rosin and Raven Rosin; grandchildren, Miranda, Julio III, Payton, Connor, Caleb, Tamera and Jordyn; and great-grandchildren; his brother, Wade (Kathleen) Blackdeer; his sister, Betty (Randall) Preece; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace; sister, Brenda; and a grandson, Devin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Blue Wing Community Center in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Blackdeer Homestead Cemetery, Black River Falls. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.