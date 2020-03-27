Garrett Blackdeer, 64, of Tomah passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born June 1, 1955, to Wallace Blackdeer and Myrtle (Hopinkah) Funmaker.
Garrett worked for the Ho Chunk Nation as Roads Division Director.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Funmaker; his wife, Kim; children, Maria (Julio) Alicea, Donald Rosin Jr., Daniel Rosin and Raven Rosin; grandchildren, Miranda, Julio III, Payton, Connor, Caleb, Tamera and Jordyn; and great-grandchildren; his brother, Wade (Kathleen) Blackdeer; his sister, Betty (Randall) Preece; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace; sister, Brenda; and a grandson, Devin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Blue Wing Community Center in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Blackdeer Homestead Cemetery, Black River Falls. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.