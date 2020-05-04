Gary Killgo

Gary H. Killgo, 56, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born March 26, 1964, to John and Myrtle “Yvonne” (Anderson) Killgo in Texas. Gary enjoyed taking walks and will be remembered for his sense of humor and his unforgettable laugh.
He is survived by his brothers, Don (Rhonda) Killgo and John Killgo; a sister, Lois Killgo; nieces and nephews, Hanna and Ross Killgo and Bobby, Melody and Peggy Gann. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private celebration of Gary’s life with be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
