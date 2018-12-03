Gaylord Granger

LOCKHART, Texas — Gaylord “Red” Granger, 70, of Lockhart passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
Gaylord was born May 25, 1948, to Mervin Glenn and Edith Lucille Granger in Tomah. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart. Burial will follow 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Gaylord is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janice Granger; his children, Calvin, Steven and Radonna and their spouses; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bernard and Kenneth and Meredith and their spouses; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Gaylord will be greatly missed but not forgotten. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com.
