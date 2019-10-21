MERRILLAN, Wis. — Gene Ramon Zahrte, 76, of Merrillan passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care in Black River Falls.
Gene was born Nov. 22, 1942, son of Dudley and Gertrude (Schroeder) Zahrte in Black River Falls. As a child, Gene grew up and attended school in Millston. He graduated from Black River Falls High School. Throughout life, Gene worked various construction jobs in different cities and states. Gene became the owner of Swan River Trophy Hunters Guide Service in Seeley Lake, Mont. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. Gene loved traveling and going to auctions. He was especially known for his woodworking skills.
Gene is survived by Barbara Hansen; a daughter, Tina Pick; brothers, Morris (Loretta) Zahrte, Tim (Cindy) Zahrte and Larry (Fran) Zahrte; three grandchildren, Koral Elizabeth, Zion Louis, Ciarra Wisdom; a great-grandchild, Easton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Gertrude; and a brother, Gary Zahrte.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls, with Kevin Newell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Millston. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at Torgerson’s Funeral Home.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls, is assisting the family with arrangements.
