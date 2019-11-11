Genevee “Genny” Senogles passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Hospice Touch Serenity House, Tomah.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 West Elizabeth St., Tomah. Pastor Scott Mann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenfield Cemetery, Tunnel City. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or to the Hospice Touch Serenity House, both of Tomah.
