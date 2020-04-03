× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Georgia Leone Ladron, 94, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Morrow Memorial Home with her family by her side.

Georgia was born March 19, 1926, in the town of Albion, in Jackson County, Wis., to George Bertrand and Clara Lillian (Horswill) Slosser. She attended Squaw Creek Grade School and Black River Falls High School. Upon graduation, she worked at Jackson County Implement, in Black River Falls and Mathews-Homstad, Company of Hixton.

She married Wallace (Babe) Ladron June 15, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Black River Falls. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Tomah.

Georgia started work in the finance office at Camp McCoy, in 1951. In 1953, she took a break from Camp McCoy to raise six daughters and three sons. She returned to the finance office at Camp McCoy in 1969. She retired from Fort McCoy in 1993, with 25 years of service.

Georgia loved to dance! She also loved playing cards, especially cribbage and canasta; walking, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed family gatherings on the holidays and summer picnics. Her family was the light of her life. She was a member of NARFE and PCCW. The friendship and support of the members of the Knights of Columbus and their families was greatly appreciated.