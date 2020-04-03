Georgia Leone Ladron, 94, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Morrow Memorial Home with her family by her side.
Georgia was born March 19, 1926, in the town of Albion, in Jackson County, Wis., to George Bertrand and Clara Lillian (Horswill) Slosser. She attended Squaw Creek Grade School and Black River Falls High School. Upon graduation, she worked at Jackson County Implement, in Black River Falls and Mathews-Homstad, Company of Hixton.
She married Wallace (Babe) Ladron June 15, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Black River Falls. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Tomah.
Georgia started work in the finance office at Camp McCoy, in 1951. In 1953, she took a break from Camp McCoy to raise six daughters and three sons. She returned to the finance office at Camp McCoy in 1969. She retired from Fort McCoy in 1993, with 25 years of service.
Georgia loved to dance! She also loved playing cards, especially cribbage and canasta; walking, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed family gatherings on the holidays and summer picnics. Her family was the light of her life. She was a member of NARFE and PCCW. The friendship and support of the members of the Knights of Columbus and their families was greatly appreciated.
Georgia and Babe had nine children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Georgia is survived by her children, Bruce Ladron, Jean Wanta, Janet Ladron, Sharon Gerke (Jim), Jane Smith (Dan Rezin), Dale Ladron and Dean Ladron; grandchildren, Aaron Ingham (Marcie), Stacy Ingham (Cody Helmer), Megan Wanta (Will Secrest), Lindsey Wanta, Emily Wanta, Alex Gerke (Samantha), Greg Gerke (Holly), Tyson Smith, Tonya Smith, Guy Ladron, Allie Ladron, Casey Ladron (Courtney), Gina Ladron-Anderson and Kati Ladron; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Kellen, Ayla, Kason and Kannon Ingham, Montana Helmer, Andrew Verhovec III, Lily Secrest, Kiera Washington, Jada Smith, Brady Fulcer, Levi Swenson and Olivia Ladron.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillian Slosser; her husband, Wallace (Babe) Ladron; daughters, Linda Ingham, Charlene Ladron; sons-in-law, Donald James Smith Jr. and Brian Wanta; sisters, Leila Olson, Doris Goodnow, Margie Kennedy; and brother, John Slosser.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic government restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.