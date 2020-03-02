Gerald Francis Nelson

Gerry was a 1956 graduate of Central High School in Crookston, Minn., and spent four years in the Navy (1957-1960). After leaving the Navy, he was united in marriage to Donna (Chappuis) April 25, 1964. They have two sons, Jeff of Austin, Texas, Keith of Tomah, and one daughter, Teresa of Kennesaw, Ga., seven grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson and three great-granddaughters.

He attended college at UND in North Dakota and UW Madison, earning a master’s degree in social work and psychology. He began his social work career in Sandstone, Minn., working at the Stillwater Prison, before eventually moving back to Crookston, to work at Sunny Rest Treatment Center. In 1974, Gerry moved his family to Tomah, to pursue his career in social work at the Tomah Veterans Hospital, from which he retired. After his retirement, Gerry and Donna moved to Sun Prairie, where Donna continued to work at the BX at Truax Air Force base, until her retirement in 2008. While living in Tomah, Gerry was very active in the Lions Club and Toastmasters. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and league horseshoes, but his real passion was billiards. Gerry was always a top player in both the pool leagues in Tomah and Sun Prairie. Even after Gerry lost sight in one of his eyes, he could still shoot pool better than most. Gerry was also a sports fan of the Minnesota Vikings, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.