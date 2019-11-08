Gerald L. McDonald, 51, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, after sustaining serious head injuries from a motorcycle accident. Jerry was born Nov. 9, 1967, to Gerald and Janice McDonald. Jerry grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and graduated from Sault Area High School in 1986. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1988, and was stationed in at Camp LeJuene, N.C., and served in Desert Storm. In 2002, Jerry and his family moved to Tomah, where he worked for the WalMart Distribution Center, in Asset Protection for almost 17 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deanna (Venier) McDonald; his children, Renee and Jarrett; grandchildren, Harmony and Chaze all of Tomah. Also surviving is his father, Gerald McDonald (Judy Piche), Sault Ste. Marie; mother-in-law, Nancy Welch of Florida; sister, Tracey (Steve) Holt, Sault Ste. Marie; brother, Kenny (Demberly) McDonald, Tomah; nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Jenna and Craig Holt, Tyler and Kaden McDonald, Zoey Venier; many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Janice McDonald.
Jerry had many passions in life, including Tomah Lodge #132 Initiated into Freemasonry—May 2, 2013, passed to the degree of Fellowcraft—May 16, 2013, raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason—June 16, 2013, Worshipful Master—2018 Ashlar Award—2015 Plural member of Valley Lodge #60 Worshipful Master—2016 and 2017 Plural Member of Salem Lodge #125 Worship Master—2017 and 2019 District 5—Rookie Mason of the Year 2016; Grand Lodge of F. & A.M of Wisconsin District Deputy Grand Master of District 5—2017 and 2018; Scottish Rite AASRNMJ Valley of La Crosse, Spring Class of 2014 and Valley of Eau Claire, Spring Class of 2014 32 degree—Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret Valley of La Crosse Commander in Chief 2018 and 2019 Valley Service Award; Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S ZOR Shrine, 2015 Member of Mecca Shrine Club Member of ZOR Midgets Member of Ritual Divan; Guardian of the Children, Castle Rock Chapter as ROAD GUARD.
To know Jerry, was to see the sparkle in his eye, that came from the light that shined within him. Whether he was taking a friend out on the lake to catch their first “big one” or was volunteering his time to help make his town and the surrounding towns, a better place for everyone, Jerry was always the first one there, for anyone who needed it.
His giving nature and desire to help those in need will continue on after he has left this earth. His organs will save many lives and impact others, and his legacy will continue on in the people he helped and the lives he touched.
Jerry was proud to serve with his wife, Deanna as members of The Guardian’s of the Children (GOC), Castle Rock Chapter; something she will continue on now as he is gone.
The mission of the Guardians of the Children (GOC) is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis, and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support, and protection. “Don’t let your silence drown out their cries.”
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Queen of the Apostles Catholic Parish in Tomah. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oaklawn Chapel Garden in Pickford, Mich. A celebration of life/birthday party will be held immediately following at the Elks Lodge in Sault Ste. Marie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Guardians of the Children (G.O.C.), Castle Rock Chapter, PO Box 57, Arkdale, Wis., 54613; or Hospice of the EUP, 308 W. 12th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. 49783.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.