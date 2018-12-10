Gerald L Pape, 90, of Tomah died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tomah.
He was born Dec. 26, 1927, to Otto and Emma (Guenther) Pape. On Aug. 24, 1962, he was united in marriage to Anna Marie Neilsen. Gerald worked for many years at JI Case in Racine, Wis. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and later in life, quilting. He was a “can do” kind of guy and was always willing to offer a helping hand to friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; a daughter, Kris Busch of Oregon; a son, Alan (Traci) Pape of Union Grove; his grandchildren, Madison and Brianna; and a great-grandchild; his sisters and spouses, Marlene Brummond, Ida Olson, Mary Lou (George) Johnson; his brothers and spouses, Willis (Pat) Pape and Kenneth (Pat) Pape; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Pape; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and many siblings.
According to his wishes, a memorial service will be held in the spring of 2019. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
