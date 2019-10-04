STOUGHTON, Wis. — Gladys Johnson, 77, of Stoughton and formerly of Edgerton and Camp Douglas passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Cutler, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Mucha) Waltemath.
Gladys attended Monticello High School. She married the love of her life, Paul Johnson, Feb. 21, 1959. Gladys worked at Nunn Bush Shoes in Edgerton and then as a cook, at Thal-Acres, where she was known for her macaroni casserole and her “Watergate Cake.” Gladys loved a good garage sale and a hot slot machine. She was also a very active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington. Gladys made hundreds of quilts for family members and Lutheran World Relief. She would include them in care kits that were sent to areas in need around the world.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Laura de Sa e Silva; sons, Tony Johnson (Marian Schmidt), Tom (Nada) Johnson and Randy Johnson; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, Reno (Connie) Tonsi. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Paul.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John’s Cemetery, Camp Douglas, with the Rev. Jeff Ruetten presiding. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. (608) 873-4590)
