Glenn Edward Hill, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, due to complications with pneumonia. Glenn was born in Tomah, the first son of L. D. “Doc” and Helen Hill.

Glenn cheated death at a young age. In the summer of 1945, at the age of 8, Glenn went through the swimming pool drain at the Tomah Municipal Pool. He came out in the creek and would not get out because he had lost his swimming trunks in the drain, and there was a girl life guard trying to help him.

After graduating from D.C. Everest High, Glenn followed his father to Los Angeles, where he became involved in the restaurant business, and became general manager of Sandy’s restaurant. Upon leaving that position, over the years, he owned and operated Hill’s Coffee Shop, Hill’s Code 7, The Horseshoe, Fringe Benefit, The Kenmore Lounge, and Glenn’s Bar & Grill, in Los Angeles.

Glenn moved to Las Vegas in 1995, and soon bought Jake’s Lounge, on Eastern & Sahara, and quickly became known for his $2 meals and Friday night “steaks at Jake’s.” He ran a successful operation with 24-hour food and only one kitchen employee-himself!

Glenn was an avid golfer and familiar face at the National Country Club. He was also a big Rebel fan.