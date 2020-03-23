BLACK RIVER FALLS — Gloria A. Godfrey, 73, of Black River Falls passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born March 14, 1947, to Andy and Evelyn (Whitewater) Hellerud in La Crosse.
Gloria was kind, generous and had a big heart-often giving when she had nothing herself. She loved the calmness of fishing all day and enjoyed surrounding herself with her friends at the bingo hall in Black River Falls. Gloria’s favorite pastime was listening to Elvis with her children, who also now have a love of Elvis. She was looking forward to throwing her famous Easter egg hunt for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children, Robin (Scott Holtet) Godfrey, Franki (significant other, Robert Knaeble) North, Christine (Eugene) Vian, David (Meredith) Godfrey, Danny (Sonia) Godfrey, Karen Norris and Jeeter (Tonya) Godfrey; grandchildren, Tessa, Roman, Neenah, Brian, Andrew, John, James, Henry, Jesse, Richard, Melanie, Amanda, Derrick, Laycie, Destiny, Shiann, Catie, Lillianna, Christian, Loren, Deveni and Levi; 22 great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild due in July; her mother, Evelyn (Donald) Shepard; siblings, Mike (Lettie) Hellerud, Willow (Dave) Lawrie and Liana (Pete) Kyser; her best friend, Karen McCann; her honorary grandchildren, Brielle, Raymon and Cade; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her father; her son, Lonnie III; her grandson, Joshua; and her brother, Gary Shepard.
Due to the recent health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.