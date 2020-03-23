Gloria A. Godfrey

Gloria was kind, generous and had a big heart-often giving when she had nothing herself. She loved the calmness of fishing all day and enjoyed surrounding herself with her friends at the bingo hall in Black River Falls. Gloria’s favorite pastime was listening to Elvis with her children, who also now have a love of Elvis. She was looking forward to throwing her famous Easter egg hunt for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria will be dearly missed by her family and friends.