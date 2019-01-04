Grace M. Eckelberg, 90, of Tomah died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Liberty Village in Tomah.
She was born July 15, 1928, to Joseph and Amelia (Raasch) Zastoupil. Grace was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1946. On April 12, 1958, Grace was united in marriage to Howard Eckelberg. He preceded her in death May 47, 2017. After graduating high school, Grace received her rural teaching certificate from La Crosse and used that training to teach in the country schools. She also worked for Hill Christian as a bookkeeper for over 40 years until her retirement. Grace had a loving circle of friends surrounding her; she especially enjoyed their dinner dates and traveling with them throughout the years to San Francisco, Las Vegas and Door County. In the quiet moments, she would get lost in the adventures of a good novel or with gentle hand tend to the blossoms in her garden. Grace also enjoyed volunteering at the Tomah Food Pantry and was a lifetime member of Queen of the Apostles Parish PCCW. She was a woman of strong belief and great conviction, always remaining positive, gentle and kind, accepting life at it comes.
She is survived by two children, Catherine (R.C.) Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Steven (Laura Somers) Eckelberg of Lakewood, Colo.; two grandchildren, Leanne and Jerry Eckelberg; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Howard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Queen of the Apostles Catholic Parrish at St. Mary’s. Monsignor Richard W. Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday. The family requests that memorials be given to the Tomah Hospice Touch in Grace’s Memory. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
