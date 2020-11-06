Grant Gilbert Hilliker

Between assignments oversees, Grant served on the Falls Church, Va., City Council from 1953 - 1955, and was active in Dulin United Methodist Church.

After retiring from the diplomatic corps in 1971, Grant was chosen for a position as liaison between political scientists and government for the Mershon Center for International Security Studies at Ohio State University. He was also an adjunct professor of political science for Ohio State.

From 1976 - 1985, Grant also helped develop and manage the Urban Alternatives Group, a grass-roots community development and planning effort in Columbus, Ohio. From 1989 - 1992, Grant was executive director of the Columbus International Visitors Council. He was also a free-lance writer and book reviewer for the Columbus Dispatch. He and his wife, Adele, conducted workshops through the west and Midwest on topics dealing with inclusion, family relationships, as well as citizen decision making in government policy. He conducted the latter as part of the Great Decisions Series.

Grant was fortunate to have two loving wives. The first was Miriam Chrisler, who he married in 1943. Miriam and Grant cherished the two daughters they had, Janet and Laurie. Later, he married Adele Chafetz Hilliker in Columbus. Both wives preceded him in death.