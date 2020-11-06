Grant Gilbert Hilliker died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab in Rhinelander, Wis., at the age of 99. Born June 26, 1921, on a farm near Tunnel City, Grant was the youngest child of Vern G. And Celeste (Reich) Hilliker.
As a boy, Grant and his family lived on the farm until 1928, when the family moved to La Crosse, Tomah, and later, to Black River Falls. Grant graduated salutatorian, Black River Falls High School, in 1938. He was his high school band drum major and also played on the football team.
Grant attended UW-Madison and graduated in 1942, with a degree in journalism. He was advertising manager for the university newspaper, The Daily Cardinal, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and a member of the first Swiss Flag Throwing Squad, part of the UW marching band.
During World War II, from 1943 - 1946, Grant serve in the U.S. Army signal corps, having received specialized training in a new radar system, and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He was stationed in Germany.
To further his goal of promoting world peace, Grant was accepted into the Foreign Service, as a U.S. diplomat. During his career, he was stationed in Naples, Italy; Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Recife, Brazil; and Washington, D.C. He achieved the position of Consul General in Recife, Brazil; provided training in the Foreign Service Institute, for officers entering the service, and was special assistant to the Under-Secretary of State. A year at Brookings Institution, an American think-tank research group, led to his published book, the Politics of Reform in Peru.
Between assignments oversees, Grant served on the Falls Church, Va., City Council from 1953 - 1955, and was active in Dulin United Methodist Church.
After retiring from the diplomatic corps in 1971, Grant was chosen for a position as liaison between political scientists and government for the Mershon Center for International Security Studies at Ohio State University. He was also an adjunct professor of political science for Ohio State.
From 1976 - 1985, Grant also helped develop and manage the Urban Alternatives Group, a grass-roots community development and planning effort in Columbus, Ohio. From 1989 - 1992, Grant was executive director of the Columbus International Visitors Council. He was also a free-lance writer and book reviewer for the Columbus Dispatch. He and his wife, Adele, conducted workshops through the west and Midwest on topics dealing with inclusion, family relationships, as well as citizen decision making in government policy. He conducted the latter as part of the Great Decisions Series.
Grant was fortunate to have two loving wives. The first was Miriam Chrisler, who he married in 1943. Miriam and Grant cherished the two daughters they had, Janet and Laurie. Later, he married Adele Chafetz Hilliker in Columbus. Both wives preceded him in death.
Grant is survived by his daughters, Janet Lee Hilliker (George Carns) of Milwaukee; Laurie Groskopf (Mike Hagen) of Tomahawk, Wis.; his grandson, Cullen Carns-Hilliker of Houston, Minn.; his great-grandsons, Luca and Ephraem Carns-Hilliker; his niece, Pat (Jim) McSweeny of Mazomanie, Wis.; and his nephew, Richard Hilliker of Black River Falls. He is further survived by his best lifetime friend, Bob Erickson of Columbus. Also surviving is his dear friend, Doreen Boxrud, of Rhinelander.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Dean Barnlund, Ave and Jim Kelly; his brother and sister-in-law, Leigh V. and Jane Hilliker; and his nephew, Bruce Hilliker.
Special thanks to Grant's private-duty caregivers in the nursing home. Those earthly angels included an army of helpers, but particular thanks to Gina, Kelli, Swan, Ronda, and Joleen. Your love for him and caring hearts brought him joy, and we will never forget the sacrifices you made for him and your kindness and professional services.
Interment and a ceremony will wait until after the COVID and better weather, in the town of Greenfield Cemetery, Tunnel City. Carlson Funeral Service in Rhinelander, is handling the initial preparations.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.