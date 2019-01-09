Gus Litfin, 91, of Tomah died peacefully Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Tomah Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 1st Ave, Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson officiated. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.
Relatives and friends called Tuesday at Bethel Baptist Church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online cndolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.