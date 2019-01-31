TOMAH/WILTON — Harold F. Saxby, 91, of Tomah and formerly of Wilton died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Close to Home.
Harold was the eldest child of Leona (Pasch) and Fred Saxby. He was born May 24, 1927. His sister, Gladys, survives him; and his brother, Raymond, preceded him in death in 2004. Harold was baptized May 29, 1927, and confirmed April 6, 1941.
As a young man, Harold married Angela Klump, who would be his life partner until she passed Oct. 4, 2012. After Angie’s death, Harold moved into Touch of Home, where he was part of a new family. We are thankful for the care Harold received each day by the team.
Harold was a farmer. He grew up on the Saxby family farm in the town of Wilton. When it was time, Harold and Angie took over the family farm. They had long days, but they enjoyed the community built whether it was a late-night meal after milking or feeding the neighbors who helped build a new silo. When farming was no longer his daily business, in 1983, Harold volunteered in the community by driving locals to doctor appointments in Tomah, La Crosse and Madison, Wis.
While Harold and Angie did not have children of their own, Harold loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews. Some very special memories were made on fishing trips he took with family to Turtle Flambeau, Door County and Canada. Harold also enjoyed his time in the woods, deer hunting. After his days of walking the woods were over, you would find him driving around town to check out the harvest of family and friends. And of course, Harold never turned down the opportunity for a good afternoon card game at the Lone Star.
Harold was the definition of a gentleman. He always had a smile on this face and a kind word. Never did Harold anger. He took life in stride and cared for what was important-his wife, his land, his church and his neighbors. God certainly blessed us with the life of Harold Saxby!
A funeral service of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad St., Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
