Harriet “Gram” C. Butterfuss
Harriet “Gram” C. Butterfuss, 94, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, surrounded by her family at the Serenity House, Tomah.
On April 14, 1924, Harriet was born to Robert G. and Mayme V. (Lyons) Burrows in Kendall. Harriet grew up on her family farm north of Oakdale, attending Brookdale Middle School and later Tomah High School. During those years, she was given the nickname “Tootie.” She was united in marriage to Harold T. Butterfuss Dec. 2, 1944, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, by Father Joseph Splinter, Indian Creek. Together they farmed in Bear Creek on the Butterfuss Family Homestead.
Her easy-going personality could put anyone at ease and before you knew it you were considered family and calling her “Gram.” She always made time in her busy day, to share a conversation and reminisce of the old times. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was so very proud of each and every one of them. Getting together weekly for Monday night dinners was something they all looked forward to. Being raised on a farm and marrying a farmer, Harriet never shied away from getting her hands dirty and worked side-by-side with Harold. After his passing, she continued working the farm, something she loved to do. Watching Harold race stock car was a favorite pastime of Harriet’s as well. She was a past member of the homemaker’s club, and a faithful and devoted member of Queen of the Apostles Parrish.
She is survived by a daughter, Joan (Lamont) of Tomah; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Burkhalter, Lisa (Justin) Randall; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Gabrielle Burkhalter and Wyatt Randall; a sister, Charlotte Quackenbush; two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Ronald) Tralmer of Tomah and Eunice Moseley of Madison, Wis.; and honorary family members, Sandy Chroninger and Sandy Witt. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; brothers, Ronald and Vilas “Pat”; sisters, Eleanor, Helen and Lucille; as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.