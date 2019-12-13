Harry H. Lutz Sr., 87, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. He was born April 11, 1932, to David E. and Louise Ann (Yund) Lutz, in New Lisbon, Wis.
He was baptized into the Christian faith April 11, 1932, at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon, by the Reverend J. Birk Johnson. He attended New Lisbon High School and prior to graduation, enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Upon his discharge in 1953, Harry resided in California, for some time working as a steeplejack. After returning to his hometown, he took employment as a lineman with the telephone company and later, an underwater welder and meat cutter. Harry retired from Energy Research, as a welder in 1981. On Feb. 2, 1973, he was united in marriage to Velma B. Hicks (nee Revels) at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Ill.
Harry loved to tinker on things,s mostly automobiles, but also had a passion for woodworking. Bird house and lamps were some of his specialty items that he loved to give to others. Harry also loved to listen to music, having an extensive 35mm record collect. He and Velma would listen to hours of music.
You have free articles remaining.
Harry was extremely proud of his military service and through membership with the local American Legions, AM Vets, DAV and the 40 & 8 Voitures, he was able to continue the comradery and service to his fellow brothers and sisters in service.
He is survived by his wife, Velma of Tomah; children, Harry (Leanne) Lutz Jr., of Baraboo, Wis., Peggy (Michael) Westfall, of Florence, Ala., and Richard Lutz, of Saltillo, Miss.; two grandchildren, Jacob and Caren (Aaron) King of Baraboo; and a great-grandson, Mason King; siblings, Richard and Charles (Patricia) all of Mauston, Wis., Donald (Sharon) of Necedah, Wis. He is further survived by many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, JoAnn, Jenette McCann, Donna Hatfield, Nettie Erdman and Diane Coats.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Scott Mann officiated. Burial will be at a later date with military honors. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Wednesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.