Harry H. Lutz Sr., 87, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. He was born April 11, 1932, to David E. and Louise Ann (Yund) Lutz, in New Lisbon, Wis.

He was baptized into the Christian faith April 11, 1932, at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon, by the Reverend J. Birk Johnson. He attended New Lisbon High School and prior to graduation, enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Upon his discharge in 1953, Harry resided in California, for some time working as a steeplejack. After returning to his hometown, he took employment as a lineman with the telephone company and later, an underwater welder and meat cutter. Harry retired from Energy Research, as a welder in 1981. On Feb. 2, 1973, he was united in marriage to Velma B. Hicks (nee Revels) at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Ill.

Harry loved to tinker on things,s mostly automobiles, but also had a passion for woodworking. Bird house and lamps were some of his specialty items that he loved to give to others. Harry also loved to listen to music, having an extensive 35mm record collect. He and Velma would listen to hours of music.

