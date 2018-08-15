Helen E. Handy, 80, of Tomah joined her recently departed husband, Dean Handy, in eternal life Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Cranberry Court Assisted Living facility while on hospice.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Helen and Dean Handy at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tomah. Monsignor Richard W. Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in La Grange Cemetery with military honors for Dean by the Curtis-McNutt VFW Post#133. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services Friday at the church.
Online condolences can be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.