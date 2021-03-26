SPARTA/CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Helen Irene Hess, 104, of Sparta, formerly of Cazenovia, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was born April 15, 1916, in Bear Valley, Richland Cty., Wis., to Ed and Anna (Wolters) Weitzel, the sixth of 11 children. She met Ray Hess at a dance on the Loreto Ridge and a year later they married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Keyesville, March 22, 1939. They made their home in Cazenovia, where Ray operated the family hardware/drug store, along with his father, W.S. Hess. Helen lived there for over 60 years, with the exception of several years in Merrimac, when Ray was employed as a guard at Badger Ordnance in Baraboo during World War II.

She was a stay at home mom for her three children, and enjoyed her role as a wife and mother. Ray passed away in 1990, with her son taking over the family business, until his passing in 2008. Helen then moved to Tomah in 2009 to be near her daughter. She will always be remembered for her sharp mind, remembering birth dates, names, and other special moments, and her great stories from days gone by. She lived through pandemics, prohibition, the Great Depression, and major world wars.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; son, Raymond; parents; and siblings.