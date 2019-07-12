Helen M. Salzman
WARRENS -- Helen M. Salzman, 79, of Warrens died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 26, 1940, to Albert and Clara (Dedie) Fuerstenberg in Black Earth. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating Class of 1958. After high school she went to work for the Northwest Telephone Company in Tomah. She was united in marriage to Ray Salzman July 23, 1960. Together they lived in Oconomowoc, Wis., for 30 years, before moving back to the Warrens area. She worked for the Rodger Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc, served as the town clerk for the town of Summit for 11 years, and as an administrative assistant, for Westland Insurance. Helen enjoyed working with her hands; raising belted Galloway cattle, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, knitting, and painting wildlife scenes. She was an excellent cook, cooking with grandma will always be a special memory. She enjoyed to travel, which included trips to North Carolina and Las Vegas. Helen had a bubbly personality, and a contagious personality, you could hear her laugh for miles. She was a devoted wife, and a loving mom, grandma, and sister, and will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray; a son, Paul (Erin) Salzman of Hartford; a grandson, Zac Salzman of Waukesha; three granddaughters, Brittney (Josh) Bolfert of Hustisford, Camber McKinnon of Eden, and Holley McKinenon of Hartford; two brothers, Jerry (Sharon) Fuerstenberg of Millston, and Bill (Caroline) Fuerstenberg of Janesville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John Salzman, Alan (Sandy) Salzman, Phil (Sally) Salzman, Owen (Holly) Salzman, Randy (Barb) Salzman, Ralph (Robin) Salzman, Ruth Ann Salzman, Betsy (Fred) Schumacher, Linda (Bob) Wakefield, Julie (Scott) Richardson; a niece, Pam; many other nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Baumgard, Pauline, Barbara, Frank; and a nephew, Sean.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Queen of the Apostle's Catholic Church at St. Mary's, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Salzman Family would like to Thank Lisa Gunderson and the staff and nurses of the Black River Hospice for all the excellent care and caring that was given to Helen.
