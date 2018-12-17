Helene Lincoln

Helene Carol Lincoln, “Hinuk Maxi,” 76, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
She was born March 25, 1942, to David Jr. and Ruby (Little Sam) Lincoln at the family home in Millston.
Hinuk Maxi graduated from Tomah High School. She then attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She studied linguistics at the University of Arizona and later went on to obtain her master’s degree in social work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Hinuk Maxi was a dedicated member of the Native American Church and lived her life according to the teachings. She loved her family and believed in the sacredness of her Ho-Chunk kinship system. She was a driven woman who had a passion for higher education, the Ho-Chunk language and for sharing that knowledge. She was president of Little Priest Tribal College in Nebraska. When Hinuk Maxi came back to Tomah, she was a Ho-Chunk language instructor, eminent speaker. For the last year and a half, she also wrote education curricula for the Hoocak Waaziija Haci Language Division.
Hinuk Maxi is survived by her children, Joel and Jon Thundercloud of Tomah, Josh Thundercloud of Jefferson, and Anne Thundercloud of Tomah; sisters, Janice (George) Rice of Stoughton, Wis., Mary Ann Dick, of Black River Falls, Karen (Roberto) Michel of Madison; three grandchildren, Angel Thundercloud Nute, Kirsten “Petey” Elizabeth Thundercloud and Jayden “Tiny Man” Adam Thundercloud; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hinuk Maxi was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruby Lincoln; an infant brother, Carl; and siblings, La Vonne and Jeffrey Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Blue Wing Community Center. Burial will follow in Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah. Joe White Eagle Sr. will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at the Blue Wing Community Center in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
