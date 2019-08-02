Hernandez “Adet” Rabaca Daylo, was born Jan. 14, 1935, at Beneg, Botolan in Zambales, Philippines. His parents, Francisco Daylo and Demetria Rabaca, raised 11 children and Adet helped to care for his younger siblings. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Manila, he worked several jobs to help his family back home.
In 1959, Daylo enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, taking great pride as a food service specialist, preparing meals for the admiral and fellow Coasties. He met Nancy Luebchow in 1967, and Jan. 27, 1973, they were married at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah. They moved to Alameda, Calif., where Daylo was stationed. During this time, they had three children, Hernandez Jr., Hedy and JoHannah. When Daylo retired in 1979, after 20 years of service in the Coast Guard, they returned to Tomah. He continued to work at the VA Medical Center, as a certified nursing assistant and retired in 2010.
Daylo remained faithful to his family, co-workers and neighbors, setting the example of hard work, kindness and generosity. He helped those in need and gained the respect and love of those who knew him. In May of 2018, Daylo and Nancy moved to Yuma, Ariz., for her health and to be closer to family. In early July of 2019, Daylo was diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer and on the evening of July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family, he entered eternal rest at the age of 84.
Daylo is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Hernandez Jr. (and Nancy) of St. Joseph, Mich.; daughter, Hedy Vincent (and Jason) of Tomah; daughter, JoHannah Galbreath (and Larry) of Shrewsbury, Pa.; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will take place following the services at 2 p.m. with military honors, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be designated for new Bibles or tuition assistance at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and School of Tomah, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.