WESTBY — Inez J. Hoefs, 92, of rural Westby, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was born June 19, 1928, to the late Frank and Ella (Rodell) Hoefs. A visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main Street in Westby. Inez was laid to rest in St. Peters of Indian Creek Cemetery, in Monroe County.