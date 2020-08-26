WESTBY — Inez J. Hoefs, 92, of rural Westby, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was born June 19, 1928, to the late Frank and Ella (Rodell) Hoefs. A visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main Street in Westby. Inez was laid to rest in St. Peters of Indian Creek Cemetery, in Monroe County.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.