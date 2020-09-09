× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA — Inez Mae (Tollefson) Lee, 93, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by family. Inez was born at home in the “Larson” place in rural Durand, Wis., to Otis and Selma (Sterry) Tollefson May 16, 1927. She was the second of 10 children and attended schools at North Branch-Urne, Rockwell School-Modena, Gilmanton and Nelson High School.

On Feb. 15, 1945, she married her husband of 69 years, Sidney Lee. They moved from Urne to Durand, where they had five children. Sid worked in the dairy industry and USDA, so the family moved and also had great memories of living in Mondovi, Blair, St. Paul Park, Minn., and Onalaska, since 1967.

Inez was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition, she enjoyed her position as a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics, where she retired after 30 years.