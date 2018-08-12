TOMAH/ELGIN, Ill. — Ingeborg E. Kleiser, 75, of Tomah and formerly of Elgin passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
She was born April 19, 1943, daughter to Wilhelminne Doring in Feuchtwangen, Germany. After high school, Inge obtained a nursing degree at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Elgin and worked there for over 20 plus years. In 1964, she was united to Thomas Kleiser in Elgin. Inge relocated to the Tomah area, in 2006, to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Upon moving to Tomah, Inge continued her nursing career, working for a home health agency.
Inge loved being a grandma and cherished the moments shared with all her grandchildren. She had a loving and kind heart, always thinking of others first. She had a way of making others feel special being sure to keep track of everyone’s birthday and special occasion days and would be the first to call with birthday greetings. In her quite moments she would often be found with her nose in a book.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Terri) Kleiser of Hampshire, Il., and Stefanie Kleiser of Tomah; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Alex, Cody, Bianca, Seth, Bryce and Kelli; a very special companion, Tom. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Burial will be in a later date in the Hampshire Cemetery, Hampshire, Ill. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the services Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
