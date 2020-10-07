Irene E. Smith, 103, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Close to Home. Irene, the youngest of four siblings, was born at noon July 12, 1917, to Frank and Mary (Webb) Wadephul, on the family farm in rural Wilton. She attended country grade school at nearby Central Point, graduated in 1935, from Tomah High School, then completed her year of teacher’s training at Monroe County Normal. Irene taught one year at Woodside School, before she married Raymond Smith, in Dubuque, Iowa, July 3, 1937. They moved into their new house in Tomah, where Irene would live for the next 83 years. Ray preceded her in death in 1977.

After years of night school and summer school, Irene graduated with her bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse in 1973. Between 1968 and 1982, Irene taught second grade at Wyeville, a job she truly loved. In retirement, Irene traveled to several countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as all around the U.S. Then in 1991, and for the next 24 years, Irene joined with United Methodist Corps of Relief. Volunteers in Mission, who for two to three-week stints, helped in areas recovering from hurricanes, floods, tornado’s and other disasters. Her work camps took her to Maine, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, and many more places including here in Wisconsin. Irene completed 63 missions, all at her own expense, finishing at age 98.