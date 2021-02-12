Isabel Scott

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Isabel C. Scott, 92, of Waukesha passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Waukesha. She was born Sept. 23, 1928, to Ida (Webber) Buss and George Buss in Seneca, Shawano County, Wis. Isabel graduated from Bowler High School in 1947 and eventually moved to Milwaukee, Wis.

She was united in marriage to Raymond A. Scott Oct. 23, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leopolis, Wis. She was an excellent Homemaker and cooked for the Milwaukee Public School lunch program for many years. Together Raymond and Isabel enjoyed 66 years in a loving marriage raising their family in Milwaukee and then moved to Tomah for their retirement. They both enjoyed planting beautiful gardens and sharing their bounty with family and friends, along with going for daily country walks.

Isabel loved cooking and baking and enjoyed sharing meals with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking and spending time outdoors. Isabel cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, and will be missed by all who knew her.