Isabel Scott

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Isabel C. Scott, 92, of Waukesha passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Waukesha. She was born Sept. 23, 1928, to Ida (Webber) Buss and George Buss in Seneca, Shawano County, Wis. Isabel graduated from Bowler High School in 1947 and eventually moved to Milwaukee, Wis.
She was united in marriage to Raymond A. Scott Oct. 23, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leopolis, Wis. She was an excellent Homemaker and cooked for the Milwaukee Public School lunch program for many years. Together Raymond and Isabel enjoyed 66 years in a loving marriage raising their family in Milwaukee and then moved to Tomah for their retirement. They both enjoyed planting beautiful gardens and sharing their bounty with family and friends, along with going for daily country walks.
Isabel loved cooking and baking and enjoyed sharing meals with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking and spending time outdoors. Isabel cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Patricia) Scott, Kurt (Kay) Scott, Kevin (Linda) Scott, and Jill (Mark) Kern; grandchildren, Jacob (Carrie) Scott, Jonathan Scott, Lauren (Matthew) Doberstein, Andrew (Sarah) Scott, Matthew Scott, Alison Scott, Kathryn (Andrew) Frank, Adam (Katie) Scott, and Preston Kern; nine great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Samuel, Charles, Noah, Quinn, Benjamin, Adeline, Violet, and Nora.
She is further survived by her dear brother, Earl Buss.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond A.; and daughter, Kathleen M. Scott.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Tomah. Burial will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
