Ivar Hunter

Ivar’s early life was tumultuous. His father died when Ivar was not yet two. Both the Soviet Union and Germany occupied his homeland during World War II, which were his early school years. Toward the end of the war, he and his family fled his homeland, arriving in Germany. Following the end of the war, he lived in a displaced persons camp in Lubeck, for five years, before emigrating to the U.S. His first home in the U.S. was Safford, Ala., then Portage, Wis., then Milwaukee, and finally moving to Warrens, in 2001. Ivar started his working career as a machinist at Milwaukee Valve Company, later also at ACelco, and then finally ending his career as an industrial engineer at Bucyrus-Erie from 1968-93. He was united in marriage to Vita Purins in Milwaukee, May 4, 1957.