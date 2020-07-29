WARRENS — Ivar Hunter, of Warrens died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Agape Acres Assisted Living in the town of Grant. He was born to Verners and Rozalija (Kaulakans) Lacitis July 26, 1935, in Aluksne, Latvia.
Ivar’s early life was tumultuous. His father died when Ivar was not yet two. Both the Soviet Union and Germany occupied his homeland during World War II, which were his early school years. Toward the end of the war, he and his family fled his homeland, arriving in Germany. Following the end of the war, he lived in a displaced persons camp in Lubeck, for five years, before emigrating to the U.S. His first home in the U.S. was Safford, Ala., then Portage, Wis., then Milwaukee, and finally moving to Warrens, in 2001. Ivar started his working career as a machinist at Milwaukee Valve Company, later also at ACelco, and then finally ending his career as an industrial engineer at Bucyrus-Erie from 1968-93. He was united in marriage to Vita Purins in Milwaukee, May 4, 1957.
Ivar loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, cutting wood, and working in his garden.
He is survived by a son, Harry (Robin) Hunter of Des Plaines, Ill.; a daughter, Deeiana (Tim) Trier of St. Petersburg, Fla.; three grandchildren, Emily (Sam) Driscoll of Wauwatosa, Wis., Marly Trier of West Palm Beach, Fla., Frank (Lucy) Trier, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force; a sister, Inta Lacitis of Muskego, Wis.; a sister, Inara Lagzdins of Miami, Fla.; a brother, Valdis Ziedins of Kansas City, Mo.; and brother-in-law, Guntis Purins of Kingsland, Ga. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, godchildren, as well as cousins both in the U.S. and Latvia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years; parents; and father and mother-in-law; brother-in-law, Gunars Lagzdin; as well as aunts and uncles, who immigrated to the U.S., and those who remained in Latvia.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Janis Ginters will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, Wis. 53005.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be provided to Agape Acres Assisted Living, 3737 Blueberry Rd., Warrens, Wis. 54666, where Ivar spent the last seven months of his life. A special thanks is extended to the staff at Agape, who provided loving and supportive care during Ivar’s final days.
