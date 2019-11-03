James Allan Dunbar Sr. 80, of Tomah died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, Wis. He was born Nov. 7, 1938, to Henry and Martha (Butzlaff) Dunbar in Minocqua. He was united in marriage to Sharon Dunbar (nee Larson).
On Nov. 25, 1959, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was a part of the Amphibious Construction Battalion, known as the Seabees. He was a lifelong member of the DAV, and a past member of the Lake Tomahawk American Legion Post #318.
Jim worked for Vlasek’s Bowling Alley and later the Strike Zone Bowling Alley for many years.
He is survived by a daughter, Donna Sue Dunbar of Beaver Dam; and James A. Dunbar Jr. of Hazelhurst; a sister Dorothy Piepmeier of Woodruff; as well as many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sharon; his brothers, Henry (Hank) and Robert (Bob) Dunbar.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Evergreen Municipal Cemetery, town of Woodruff, Wis. Chaplain Wayne Schwanke will officiate. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
